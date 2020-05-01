1  of  2
Coronavirus
NY assembling “army” to trace coronavirus Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Niagara County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases News 4 at 10 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

Ask The Mayor: Limiting the spread of coronavirus

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Like so many communities, the City of Buffalo has taken many steps to limit the spread of coronavirus in hopes of saving lives.

To talk about that effort, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown joined News 4 at 5:30 for another edition of Ask The Mayor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss