BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday night, we sat down with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to chat about a variety of topics, including school swatting incidents across the state, Kia vehicle thefts and plans to put up a memorial for the victims of the Tops mass shooting.

Watch the interview in the video above.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.