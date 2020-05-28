1  of  2
Ask The Mayor: May 28th

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Like so many communities, the City of Buffalo has taken steps to limit the spread of coronavirus In hopes of saving lives.

Once again we were joined by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Usually, we have him in the studio, but we are maintaining social distancing.

We ask the mayor what can we expect as we near Phase Two? How confident is he that we will reach it soon?

And restaurants are part of Phase 3, what do you see the plan to use more outdoor space to help with this adjustment looking like, and how can restaurant and business owners take advantage?

