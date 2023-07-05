BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for assaulting his neighbor, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Christopher Hinson, 57, was found guilty in January of first-degree assault following a five-day trial. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office said Hinson and the victim lived in separate apartments in a building on Lark Street.

During an argument in the building’s basement that took place in March 2020, officials say Hinson stabbed his neighbor in the side with a knife. According to the DA’s office, Hinson continued trying to stab the victim as he attempted to get away and back to his apartment.

After calling 911, the victim was hospitalized for four days, undergoing emergency surgery. He also had an additional surgery and continues to recover, the DA’s office said.

In addition to Hinson’s prison sentence, he was also ordered to spend five years under post-release supervision. A final order of protection on behalf of the victim will remain in effect until July 2039.