Assembly Majority Leader says new Bail Reform Law critical to ensuring equality

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes called the new Bail Reform Law critical to ensuring equality.

Many have been outspoken when these changes first took effect, saying it’s a concern with public safety releasing people charged with crimes ahead of their court appearances.

Recently, a Buffalo State graduate was killed in a crash where the driver of the other car had just been released under the bail reform changes.

Those in favor of the law claim it protects the presumption of innocence for those accused of low-level crimes and evens the economic playing field.

“The bail system in New York was broken. It resulted in more injustice than justice. It was clearly a two-tiered system. It was a system where if you had the economic wherewithal you could get out on the street and tend to your life. If you didn’t you suffered the penalties,” attorney Terry Connors says.

We’ve previously spoken with State Senator Chris Jacobs, who told News 4 these changes have become a life and death situation, and he’s concerned this strips away judgment from law enforcement.

Peoples-Stokes says at this point she doesn’t believe it’s necessary to revisit this legislation, instead she thinks there needs to be more time for it to play out before that conversation happens.