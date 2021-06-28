Assembly members Rivera, Wallace to work as servers to highlight Raise the Wage Act

FILE – In this July 1, 2020, file photo, a waitress takes a food order from the kitchen at Slater’s 50/50 in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of an effort to pass a bill to end the sub-minimum wage paid to tipped workers, New York Assembly members Jonathan Rivera and Monica Wallace will temporary work as servers at Spot Coffee in Buffalo.

The two will be serving drinks and food for an hour, starting at 12:30 p.m.

According to a report from One Fair Wage, 90 percent of restaurant workers are considering leaving their job because of low wages and tips.

The Raise The Wage Act seeks to make sure tipped workers receive a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

In a letter to Congress, One Fair Wage wrote the following:

“The pandemic has made our hard jobs even harder. After most of us were not able to receive unemployment insurance because we were told our wages were too low, we had to go back to work before we felt safe. We found that our tips have gone down, while sexual harassment has done up. And research has proven that sexual harassment and racial discrimination in the restaurant industry are a direct result of the subminimum wage. Yet we’ve heard that some United States Senators don’t want to give us the same basic fair wage as all other Americans and want to cut us out of the Raise the Wage Act — and keep this unfair, unjust legacy of slavery intact.” Letter to Congress

The full letter can be found here.