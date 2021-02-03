Assemblyman Burke not in favor of tearing down Skyway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set on tearing down the Skyway. Congressman Brian Higgins is cheering on the idea, as well, but one state lawmaker says it’s a bad one.

Assemblyman Patrick Burke says it would cost north of a billion dollars to rip down the structure. The Buffalo Democrat calls it a huge waste of money.

“We’re a poor city,” Burke says. “We’re really not in a position to do luxury projects. We need to get real stuff done. Milwaukee is doing an electrified street-car system. That gets people around. That has real economic development benefits, and we talked about tearing down stuff we just fixed.”

Burke says too much money has gone into the Skyway. The 2019 rehabilitation project cost $29 million, and because of that, he can’t justify seeing it taken down.