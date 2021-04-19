Assemblyman Rivera says people should not be in hurry to fill stands at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A state lawmaker from Buffalo says people should not be in a hurry to open the gates at Highmark Stadium to fill the stands for Bills home games.

Assemblyman Jon Rivera says it would be a reckless and drastic move.

“I trust those that are making the right decisions on the health of this county and this region and I want to see the Bills play as much as anyone else and I want everyone to do it safely. So we’d be shooting ourselves in the foot if we decided to jump the gun on that,” Rivera said.

The assemblyman says the model the Bills used for their two home playoff games is one that other cities should use as they welcome fans back to their stadiums.