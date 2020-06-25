Assemblyman Sean Ryan asking Pegulas to allow Bills season ticket holders to skip 2020 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–State Assemblyman Sean Ryan is urging Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula to allow season ticket holders to skip the 2020 season without penalty.

In a letter to the Pegulas, Ryan asks them to follow the lead of other NFL teams and let season ticket holders skip this upcoming season, and still keep their seats for the 2021 season.

He says some fans, who face a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, would prefer not to attend games in person due to age or underlying health conditions.

He believes those fans should bot be penalized for taking precautions to protect their health and safety.

According to the assemblyman, other teams like the Giants and Patriots have already allowed season ticket holders to skip this season.

“Bills fans are the most passionate and dedicated in the country, and we all look forward to the return of NFL games this fall. While we don’t yet know what the NFL season will look like, we do know that COVID-19 related restrictions will be in place to protect the health and safety of fans,” Assemblyman Ryan said. “In the event that fans are allowed to return to New Era Field, it is reasonable and responsible for the Buffalo Bills to allow season ticket holders to skip this season and return to their seats in 2021 after more progress has been made against the virus.”

You can read his letter to Terry and Kim Pegula below:

June 25, 2020

Terry Pegula

Owner/CEO, Buffalo Bills

Kim Pegula

President and CEO Pegula Sports and Entertainment

Owner/President, Buffalo Bills

Pegula Sports and Entertainment

79 Perry Street, Suite 400

Buffalo, NY 14203

Dear Mr. Pegula and Ms. Pegula:

I write today regarding the 2020 NFL season and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While New York’s phased reopening is continuing, plans for the 2020 NFL season are still

under development as our nation continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. As this

process moves forward, I urge you to allow Buffalo Bills season ticket holders to skip the

2020 season without penalty.

Our state and our region have made remarkable progress against the virus. We have been

in a phased reopening process for over a month and have continued to see a decline in

new COVID-19 cases and deaths. Western New York’s positive test rate remains at just

1%. This is encouraging news and makes me hopeful that some form of in-person

attendance at New Era Field will resume this fall. While many fans will understandably look

forward to attending in-person games this fall, fans who face a higher risk of contracting

COVID-19, due to age or underlying health conditions, would prefer to skip in-person

attendance during the 2020 season. I strongly believe those Buffalo Bills fans should not

be penalized for taking precautions to protect their own health and safety.

The Buffalo Bills organization should follow the lead of other NFL teams and allow season

ticket holders to skip the 2020 season and still keep their seats for the 2021 season. Other

NFL teams have already announced plans to allow fans to skip the 2020 season without

penalty. The New York Giants and New England Patriots have said that season ticket

holders many skip this season and retain their tickets for 2021. In the event that fans are

allowed to return to New Era Field, it is reasonable and responsible for the Buffalo Bills to

allow season ticket holders to skip this season and return to their seats in 2021 after more

progress has been made against the virus.

As you are aware, Bills fans are the most passionate and dedicated in the country, and we

all look forward to the return of NFL games this fall. While we don’t yet know what the NFL

season will look like, we do know that COVID-19 related restrictions will be in place to

protect the health and safety of fans. I again urge you to take this important step to protect

the safety of season ticket holders, and ensure they are held harmless for taking necessary

precautions. Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

Sincerely,

Sean M. Ryan

Member of Assembly

