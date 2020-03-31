At least 14 Buffalo firefighters test positive for coronavirus

1  of  3
Coronavirus
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least 14 members of the Buffalo Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the Buffalo Professional Firefighters union (Local 282) says.

In addition to that, more than 50 are showing symptoms of the virus, and have since been placed on administrative leave. Those firefighters were ordered to self-quarantine.

“In spite of this, the members of Local 282 remain ready, willing and able to answer the call to serve our community in the face of this pandemic whenever, and wherever, we are asked to do so,” the Local 282 Executive Board wrote.

