BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “At least” two manhole covers blew in the downtown Buffalo area on Saturday night, according to a city spokesperson.
According to officials, Main Street and Goodell Street as well as Main Street and Tupper Street have been closed by police in connection.
They say it is possible that a third manhole cover blew as well.
Buffalo fire also responded to an underground electrical fire in connection. National Grid is on scene looking into the issue.
Latest Posts
- “At least” two manhole covers blow in downtown Buffalo, fire crews respond
- Heavy police presence at Cheektowaga Town Park
- Bills trainer who saved life of Damar Hamlin makes commencement speech at Oklahoma State: “I’m not a hero”
- Church goes up in flames in Elma on Saturday
- Inaugural Buffalo Black Caucus held at Canisius College
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.