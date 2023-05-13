BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “At least” two manhole covers blew in the downtown Buffalo area on Saturday night, according to a city spokesperson.

According to officials, Main Street and Goodell Street as well as Main Street and Tupper Street have been closed by police in connection.

They say it is possible that a third manhole cover blew as well.

Buffalo fire also responded to an underground electrical fire in connection. National Grid is on scene looking into the issue.

Photo courtesy of Austin Wyles