BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo pharmaceutical company Athenex has been ordered to pay a former employee over $635,000, ending a six-year battle in court.

Gross Shuman PC Attorneys, the firm that represents former employee Stephen Panero, said that the jury found that the company improperly withheld a $72,000 bonus owed to Panero in 2017 for the 2016 fiscal year.

Athenex disputed this claim and responded with a countersuit, seeking $500,000 in damages.

In the final ruling, which occurred last week, the jury ordered the company to pay Panero the $72,000, plus $35,000 in interest. He was also awarded more than $200,000 after it was found that Athenex terminated him without cause, as well as an additional more than $300,000 in legal fees. The final total was $635,029.41.