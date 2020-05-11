AT&T donates devices to assist FeedMore WNY with COVID relief efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–AT&T says it recently donated 70 communication devices to FeedMore WNY to help increase the organization’s efficiency with pandemic relief efforts.

According to AT&T, the contribution includes 25 wireless tablets, 15 smartphones, and 30 long-range two-way radios.

The company also provided FeedMore with wireless connectivity for all the devices. AT&T says this will assist with the increased demand the organization faces due to COVID-19.

FeedMore will use the tablets and smartphones for enhancing communication at the organization’s home-delivered meal sites. AT&T says those currently operate without internet.

The two-way radios will help warehouse employees connect quickly while they work to distribute food throughout several counties.

“As FeedMore WNY continues to grow our operations to meet the everpresent need for food assistance in our community, it is even more imperative that we have the proper tools to fulfill our mission. AT&T’s generous donation will enable better communication among FeedMore WNY’s employees as we work now to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, and in the long-term, as we continue to provide dignity, hope and a brighter future to our Western New York neighbors in need,” President and CEO of FeedMore WNY Tara Ellis said.

