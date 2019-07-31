Attention, bachelors of Buffalo: Queen City ranked as #17 best U.S. city for single men

Live Now
Attention Buffalo bachelors: According to a recent study, the Queen City is a pretty good place to be a single man.

A study by Lending Tree ranked Buffalo as #17 out of the largest 100 metropolitan cities for America’s Best Cities for Single Men.

The study looked at factors like job prospects, low crime rates, dating pool size, and the ability to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Albany, Syracuse and Rochester all topped Buffalo on the list, ranked at #3, #4, and #5 respectively.

Here’s the full list:

  1. Madison, Wis.
  2. Hartford, Conn. 
  3. Albany, N.Y. 
  4. Syracuse, N.Y. 
  5. Rochester, N.Y. 
  6. Bridgeport, Conn. 
  7. Boston 
  8. Providence, R.I. 
  9. Richmond, Va. 
  10. Oxnard, Calif. 
  11. Portland, Ore. 
  12. Minneapolis 
  13. New Haven, Conn. 
  14. Washington 
  15. New York
  16. Allentown, Pa. 
  17. Buffalo, N.Y. 
  18. Des Moines, Iowa 
  19. Charleston, S.C.
  20. Harrisburg, Pa. Buffalo

Single men of Buffalo, what do you think of the list?

