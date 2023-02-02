BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the City of Buffalo being sued for removing fluoride from the population’s water supply, an attorney representing city residents has released an open letter to Mayor Byron Brown and the City.

“We are hopeful that it is helpful in clarifying to the media and the public that our action should not serve as an impediment in hearing more from the City,” Robert Corp of Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria, LLP said.

The letter can be read in full below.