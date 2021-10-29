BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Supreme Court Justice Henry Nowak has denied the City of Buffalo’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit concerning school zone speeding tickets.
Attorney Kevin Stocker, who filed the lawsuit, shared information on the recent decision. He is seeking to have all current school zone speeding tickets dismissed. In addition to that, he is attempting to get refunds for anyone who already paid a fine.
Earlier this year, the controversial speed zone cameras were removed.
MORE | Walton calls for refunds from Buffalo school speed zone cameras
In court, Judge Nowak ruled that Stocker produced “sufficient allegations for class certification,” the attorney says.
Further proceedings will be tentatively scheduled for December.
Latest Posts
- Getting answers: Gabby’s final days
- Empty store shelves show pinch of striking cereal plant workers
- Don’t trash that old phone: How to get rid of unwanted electronics
- Unsung civil rights pioneer seeks to have ‘indefinite probation’ cleared from her 1955 arrest
- Attorney: Judge denies city’s motion to dismiss school zone speeding ticket lawsuit
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.