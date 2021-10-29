Attorney: Judge denies city’s motion to dismiss school zone speeding ticket lawsuit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Supreme Court Justice Henry Nowak has denied the City of Buffalo’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit concerning school zone speeding tickets.

Attorney Kevin Stocker, who filed the lawsuit, shared information on the recent decision. He is seeking to have all current school zone speeding tickets dismissed. In addition to that, he is attempting to get refunds for anyone who already paid a fine.

Earlier this year, the controversial speed zone cameras were removed.

In court, Judge Nowak ruled that Stocker produced “sufficient allegations for class certification,” the attorney says.

Further proceedings will be tentatively scheduled for December.