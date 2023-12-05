BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo lawmakers have more questions than answers after a city audit was released on Smith Boys, the current operator of the Erie Basin Marina.

The report from the Buffalo Comptroller’s office claims Smith Boys has not fulfilled rent payments to the city for nine seasons, but city officials said there is more to it.

The audit said Smith Boys has only paid an agreed-upon $1 in rent and did not pay an agreed-upon 20 percent for any net profit beyond $80,000. The audit estimates the organization pulls in roughly $900,000 in revenue per season.

A city spokesperson told News 4 that the audit does not account for Smith Boys’ expenses, and said they only met the $80,000 threshold in two out of the nine years. The audit states the city’s DPW did not give it any records, so it could not verify if the city recieved the correct rent payments.

Councilman Mitch Nowakowski said he wants more info on the situation and will work to get any outstanding payments recouped.

“I think that reaffirms why we have a comptroller going through this lease contracts to not only ensure that the city is doing their job but that Smith Boys are doing it,” Nowakowski said. “And it’s mind-numbing in the sense that if their current report was that this City of Buffalo didn’t collect a dollar in rent, how long have we not been collecting for the duration of that lease?”

Nowakowski added the council has heard complaints from slip holders at the marina about Smith Boys in the past.

News 4 reached out to Smith Boys for comment and has yet to hear back. You can view the full audit on Erie Basin Marina operations here.