Augmented Art Gallery, virtual travel, gift boutique and much more at unique Black Rock shop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two businesses under one roof promise to bring creativity and wellness together.

The Button Factory 716 and Blossom Buffalo are located at 320 Grote Street in Black Rock. At Button Factory 716, your creativity can run wild with their augmented art gallery.

It’s where drawings, posters, paintings come to life with the help of a digital device. Here’s how it works, after downloading an app, you take your phone and hold it over the artwork and then watch the artwork turn into animation.

Just a few feet away inside the same building is Blossom Buffalo. It’s a place where you can find unique everyday gifts or gifts for the holiday.

The next art show event is November 5th at The Button Factory 716. For more information visit http://www.BlossomBuffalo.com/ https://www.facebook.com/buttonfactory716