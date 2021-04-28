Authorities looking for missing Buff State student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are looking for a missing Buffalo State College student.

Saniyya Dennis, 19, has been missing since Saturday.

She stands at 5’3″ and weighs 125 lbs. Dennis has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she may be in need on medical attention. According to the Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Dennis “may travel to Yonkers.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.