Authorities offering up to $7,500 for information on 2018 fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information on the death of Joshlyn “Booka” Bishop.

On December 27, 2018, Bishop was fatally shot in the area of 75 Stevenson St. in Buffalo.

Anyone with information that could help police make an arrest in this case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the “Buffalo Tips” app.