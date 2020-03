BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of Renecameren Tucker’s killer.

Tucker was fatally shot on Moselle St., on Buffalo’s east side, on December 19.

Anyone with information on his death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip with the Buffalo Tips app.