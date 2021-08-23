Authorities trying to identify victim of shooting in Hirschbeck Street home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being shot multiple times, a man was found dead inside a home on Hirschbeck Street early Monday morning.
Buffalo police responded to the first block of the street just before 3 a.m.
Authorities are attempting to identify the victim. Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Crime News
