Authorities trying to identify victim of shooting in Hirschbeck Street home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being shot multiple times, a man was found dead inside a home on Hirschbeck Street early Monday morning.

Buffalo police responded to the first block of the street just before 3 a.m.

Authorities are attempting to identify the victim. Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.