Authorities trying to identify victim of shooting in Hirschbeck Street home

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being shot multiple times, a man was found dead inside a home on Hirschbeck Street early Monday morning.

Buffalo police responded to the first block of the street just before 3 a.m.

Authorities are attempting to identify the victim. Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Crime News

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now