Autumnwood Senior Center member celebrates 100th birthday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Eva Kowtalo was born in 1920 in Ukraine. She told us she moved to Buffalo to live with an uncle, in 1950, in order to escape issues within the Soviet Union.

She has a lot of stories to tell and can tell them in three different languages, English, Ukrainian, and Polish.

She’s been a member of the Autumnwood Senior Center for about 20 years, and they helped throw a birthday party today along with Mayor Byron Brown.

The center is on Clinton Street and something really neat happened today. After everyone sang happy birthday in English, they all started singing happy birthday in Polish.

Stolat, which is written on her cake, means happy birthday in the language.

Eva is proud of her roots but says she is so happy to be here in America. Eva thanks her faith for her longevity.

Her husband, Steve, passed away several years ago after 50 years of marriage.

The two had one son together, and Eva has one grandchild as well.

The mayor today said there must be something in the water on Clinton Street because there’s also another member of the senior center celebrating a grand birthday soon.

Ola Snell is celebrating her 104th birthday, next month.