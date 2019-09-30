Average price of gas seeing a drop locally, statewide and across the U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In most of the state, the price of gas is less than it was last week.

The average in Buffalo is $2.70, which is two cents lower. Other cities like Rochester and Syracuse also saw a two-cent drop.

Along with those locations, AAA surveyed price drops in Ithaca, Rome and Watertown, but the one city in their WNY/CNY report that didn’t show a change was Batavia.

But, in a sense, no change isn’t necessarily bad news. The average price of gas there didn’t go up since last week.

Taking a broader look at the price of gas across the state, it’s down a penny from last week, and down a quarter from this time last year, at $2.74.

Gas prices are also down across the U.S. Last year, the average price was $2.88, but now, it’s $2.65.

AAA says oil prices were mostly mixed last week after the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly report showed growth in total domestic crude inventories.

To put it in perspective, the current level is 23.5 million barrels higher than it was at this time in 2018.