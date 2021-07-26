Average prices of gas in NY and US are down, but not in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, the national and New York average prices for a gallon of gas have actually gone down.
- U.S. average: $3.16 ($2.18 in 2020)
- NYS average: $3.19 ($2.27 in 2020)
Each of those averages went down by a cent this week, but in Buffalo, the average price went up one cent. Here are the averages across different parts of upstate New York:
- Batavia – $3.17 (no change since last week)
- Buffalo – $3.13 (up one cent since last week)
- Ithaca – $3.17 (no change since last week)
- Rochester – $3.16 (no change since last week)
- Rome – $3.24 (down one cent since last week)
- Syracuse – $3.16 (no change since last week)
- Watertown – $3.21 (down one cent since last week)
AAA expects averages to remain above $3/gallon for the rest of summer.
