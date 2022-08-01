BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not clear how it started, but officials say a fire on the 200 block of Babcock Street caused roughly $150,000.

Sunday around 2:45 p.m., fire crews responded to the multi-unit apartment, where they say the fire started on the first floor.

Six children and three adults are receiving help from the American Red Cross as a result.

