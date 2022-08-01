BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not clear how it started, but officials say a fire on the 200 block of Babcock Street caused roughly $150,000.
Sunday around 2:45 p.m., fire crews responded to the multi-unit apartment, where they say the fire started on the first floor.
Six children and three adults are receiving help from the American Red Cross as a result.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.