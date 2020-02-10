Backyard Classic to raise money for Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the 12th time, the Backyard Classic will be back to raise money through hockey.

This year, the free event at Buffalo’s Canalside will be raising funds to support Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Running from February 21-23, the weekend will start off with a Youth Skills competition. The three-on-three tournament starts Saturday.

All teams are guaranteed at least three games, and anyone age six and up can play.

For more than a decade, the Backyard Classic has raised more than $200,000 for charity.

If you would like to register for the tournament, click or tap here.