BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The owner of a bakery in Buffalo is suing her landlord.

Two Wheels Bakery was based in a building on Ellicott Street which has been torn down.

In the suit, Two Wheels said the building was declared “uninhabitable” after a partial collapse back in August, forcing the bakery to close.

The roof gave way last month.

Two Wheels is claiming negligence and fraud, and is seeking damages for its business property that they were not allow to remove from the site.