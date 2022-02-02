Bank on Buffalo to open Northland branch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’ve heard of many banks across the United States closing branches due to a rise in digital banking, now one Western New York bank is expanding.

Bank on Buffalo kicked off construction Wednesday morning on its Northland Central Community branch office on the East Side of Buffalo.

The full-service branch is scheduled to open in early spring and will be located on the first floor of the Northland Central building on Northland Avenue. This will be the first on-site branch to serve East Side residents, as well as students and staff at the Northland Workforce Training Center.

It’s part of Bank on Buffalo’s current five-year $100,000 investment in the training center which will provide tuition assistance and help fund operational needs.

Crystal morgan was named the community office manager. Her goal is to create equity for the community through a diverse branch, providing financial literacy, and giving opportunities to learn.