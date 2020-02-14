Bank robbery suspect taken into custody, alert tells Canisius College community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A search for one bank robbery suspect ended with one person taken into custody, as officers searched near Canisius College for another potential suspect, according to an alert sent out by the college’s Department of Public Safety.

The alert said Buffalo Police officers responded Friday to a bank on Jefferson Avenue, and that a male was some time later taken into custody by officers assisted by college public safety on Meech Street.

The alert stated that the suspect was positively identified by a teller, and that evidence and a vehicle were recovered.

No one associated with the college was impacted or associated with the crime, the alert states.