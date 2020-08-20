Barstool Sports founder: “We are very serious about buying the naming rights of the Buffalo Bills stadium”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Just a handful of hours following the Bills announcement that they will use the name Bills Stadium while they search for a naming rights partner, a high profile personality shared his interest.

It started with a tweet asking the Bills where to apply for the naming rights.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says following a brief conversation with “those who matter,” they are “very serious” about buying the naming rights of the Bills stadium.

Portnoy followed up, saying the company will enter the process.

After a brief conversation with those who matter I am here to say we are very serious about buying the naming rights of the @BuffaloBills stadium and will enter the process. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 20, 2020

New Era Field asked for a release from the naming rights agreement back in July. The company spent the last four seasons as the naming rights owner of the stadium in Orchard Park.

So, how does Barstool Sports Stadium sound to you?

