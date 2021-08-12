Basketball players break world record for World’s Longest Game of Basketball at Nardin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — About two dozen basketball players broke a world record at Nardin Academy Wednesday night.

They just finished playing the “World’s Longest Game of Basketball” at five days and two minutes.

A judge for the Guinness World Records watched as the players beat the previous record by 53 seconds.

“So as an adjudicator I’m not present for the full five days. I’m present for the last eight hours or so. So, prior to my arrival, they filmed everything from multiple cameras. They’ve kept detail logbooks, keeping track of everything, so when I arrive on site, I spend the whole day going through those videos, witness statements and make sure all the guidelines have been followed, they were, and then I got to watch the last several hours of play,” said Guinness World Records Adjudicator Michael Empric.

The players joined in this challenge to raise money for and awareness of mental health resources in Western New York.