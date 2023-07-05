BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A near half-hour chase that resulted in three Buffalo police officers being shot has landed 29-year-old Kente Bell 18 years in prison.

On the evening of March 29 last year, police initiated a traffic stop on Bell’s vehicle in Broderick Park. Officials say he then sped away from them after they realized he had a suspended registration.

During the chase, which spanned numerous busy streets and temporarily crossed into Cheektowaga before returning to Buffalo, numerous shots were fired. Flynn believes at least 14 came from Bell.

Of those shots fired, at least one struck a Buffalo police officer. Two other officers were hit by bullets from other officers. Those who were hit were identified as Joseph McCarthy and Christopher Wilson.

At no point during this situation did Bell get out of the vehicle, but at some point, a female passenger jumped out and was detained. Flynn says that due to being partially paralyzed, Bell drove a vehicle that did not require him to use his feet. The chase came to an end when Bell crashed into a pole on E. Ferry near Fillmore Avenue. But shots continued to be fired after this.

Approximately 16 officers fired their weapons, and the majority of the shots fired happened near the end of the situation. Although every shot fired by a police officer was legally justified, according to officials, Flynn indicated that some of the officers should have been safer about their weapon use.

“There’s no penal law that articulates common sense, so I can’t charge any Buffalo police officer with a violation of common sense,” Flynn said.

No pedestrians were struck and no charges were pressed against any officers in relation to the incident.

Bell, who the DA says used a pistol with an extended magazine, was shot approximately three to four times, being struck in the hand, shoulder and a lower extremity.

After a plea of ‘not guilty’ was previously entered on Bell’s behalf, he later admitted to three counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Sentenced Wednesday morning, Bell could have received 20 years in prison. With the 18 years he was sentenced to, Bell was also ordered to spend five years under post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second violent felony offender.