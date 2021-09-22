Benny The Butcher announces WNY show in December – tickets go on sale Friday

Benny The Butcher, right, is pictured alongside Conway The Machine (left) and Westside Gunn (center) at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo rapper Benny The Butcher of Griselda fame will perform in Western New York on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls.

Benny The Butcher – who was recently nominated for nominated for Lyricist of the Year at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, alongside Drake, J. Cole, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Nas – will be joined for the show by Rochester-based artist 38 Spesh. The two collaborated on the 2021 album “Trust the Sopranos.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on AfterDarkPresents.com. They can also be purchased by phone at 716-893-2900 or at After Dark’s office at 630 Elmwood Ave.

Prices are $35-50 advance or $60 day-of, with VIP meet-and-greet tickets available for $200. Those 16 and older will be admitted with an ID.

Benny The Butcher, whose real name is Jeremie Damon Pennick, partners with cousins Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine in the group Griselda. All three members are Buffalo natives, and many of their songs contain Buffalo references.

Griselda was nominated for Best Group at the 2020 BET Awards.

Benny The Butcher collaborated with the Bills for the 2020 Playoff Anthem. LeBron James is also a fan.

Man I get so excited when @BennyBsf drop new music!!! Only a few I juiced for and he’s one of them. The Plugs I Met 2 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 19, 2021

Doors for the Dec. 28 show open at 7 p.m. with the show scheduled for 8. Health and safety regulations will be updated by state and local authorities based on Covid-19 statistics at the time of the show.