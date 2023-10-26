BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — BestSelf Behavioral Health is steps away from unveiling their new headquarters, on Main Street in Buffalo.

A portion of the building will be a child advocacy center to provide behavioral health treatment, rehab and recovery services for kids who have endured abuse across the region.

Wednesday, it was announced that Scott Bieler, West Herr CEO, made a donation that brings the organization to 80 percent of what’s needed to finish the project. In all, the project costs about $20 million.

The president of BestSelf said, there is an overwhelming need for this center after reports point to an alarming number of child sexual and physical abuse cases in Erie County.

“It became evident that we needed to take immediate action,” said Elizabeth Woike-Ganga, BestSelf president. “That we need to address this pressing issues by providing more space and resources so we can serve more than three thousand children who need our services annually in Erie County.”

The new headquarters is expected to open in summer 2024.