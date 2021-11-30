BestSelf Behavioral Health receiving $5 million federal grant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — BestSelf Behavioral Health is getting a $5 million federal grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Congressman Brian Higgins announced the news on Tuesday morning.

Funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, the grant will benefit BestSelf’s Community Mental Health Centers program.

“The stress and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly intensified mental health challenges for many members of the Western New York community,” Higgins said. “This funding is critical for BestSelf to extend their services and community reach in order to improve outcomes for adults and children experiencing mental health challenges.”