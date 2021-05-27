BFLO Harbor Kayak rentals kicks off season tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Harbor Kayak Rentals and Tours, kicks of its’ season tomorrow. You can rent out kayaks and paddle boards daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It also offers tours where kayakers can learn about the about Buffalo’s Waterfront history, from the Erie Canal to Grain Elevators. Those begin in June.

Owner of BFLO Harbor Kayak, Jason Schwinger says, this is the best time of year and being out on the water offers a unique view of the Queen City. And people certainly took advantage last summer.

“Everyone wanted to be out on the water and out doing things and there was a shortage in the industry on paddle crafts, boards and kayaks,” said Schwinger.

This time around, he expects that same level of interest. “I know a lot of people are expressing concerns but we have a lot of paddles and kayaks, boards ready to rent,” he said.

You can find BFLO Harbor Kayak’s kiosk behind the new carousel at Canalside. For more information, head here.