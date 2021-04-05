BFLO Store hosting first-ever Dyngus Day celebration

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — In case you’re looking to do some Dyngus Day shopping, the BFLO Store is holding their spring market on Monday.

The store is also planning a big event to celebrate the holiday, something the owners say is the store’s first Dyngus Day celebration.

That will be held in the parking lot of the Eastern Hills Mall. The event will feature Polish-American food, an outdoor bar, Polish music and giveaways.

It’s open to the public, but tickets are required. You can get yours here.