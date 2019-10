BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo Police vehicle struck a bicyclist while responding to assist another officer on a traffic stop at Grant Street and Potomac Avenue Friday evening.

Police say the bicyclist is at ECMC in critical condition and currently in surgery.

Internal Affairs and the Accident Investigation Unit are on scene investigating the matter.