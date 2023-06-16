BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 58-year-old bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night, Buffalo police announced.
At approximately 9:40 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of East Ferry and Montana Avenue where a male bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle.
According to police, the vehicle was traveling westbound on East Ferry when it struck the bicyclist.
The bicyclist was transported to ECMC but was later declared deceased. The female driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed as of Friday afternoon.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.