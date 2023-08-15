BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say one man is dead following a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.
Police say they responded to the scene of Broadway and Krettner Street just before 3:50 p.m. Monday where, they say, a male was struck by gunfire while riding a bicycle.
The victim, a 38-year-old Buffalo man, was declared deceased at the scene.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Latest Posts
- 1 dead, 1 injured after falling from NY apartment building during fire: officials
- Texas sues Planned Parenthood, wants millions of dollars repaid
- Bicyclist killed in fatal Broadway shooting
- Gun found as men allegedly try to escape deputies
- WATCH: Congressman berates officers after being wrestled to ground at rodeo
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.