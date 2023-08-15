BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say one man is dead following a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the scene of Broadway and Krettner Street just before 3:50 p.m. Monday where, they say, a male was struck by gunfire while riding a bicycle.

The victim, a 38-year-old Buffalo man, was declared deceased at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.