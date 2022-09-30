BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a first in the Buffalo Turkey Trot’s history, an official beer of the race — “Turkey Trotter.”

The new beer is brewed by Big Ditch Brewing Company, with a portion of sales donated to the YMCA Buffalo Niagara.

The brew is a blonde ale featuring a “crackery” malt flavor and light hoppy fruit flavor. President and co-Founder of Big Ditch Matt Kahn called it a “perfect finish line beer.”

Turkey Trotter is available on draft or in 6-packs of 12oz cans at Big Ditch Brewing Company’s taproom at 55 East Huron Street in Buffalo. The beer will also go on sale at craft beer retailers and supermarkets.

“We are honored to work with the YMCA on the first official beer of the Buffalo Turkey Trot,” Kahn said. “Not only is this beer brewed specifically for the Turkey Trot, but a portion of sales proceeds from this beer will be donated to YMCA Buffalo Niagara to support their efforts to strengthen the WNY Community.”

“We are grateful to Big Ditch Brewing Company for their partnership and for creating this tribute to the thousands of trotters who have participated in this Buffalo tradition,” said John Ehrbar, president and CEO, of YMCA Buffalo Niagara. “The YMCA prides itself on creating strong, meaningful relationships that strengthen the Western New York community. Big Ditch’s support of the YMCA will help us continue the important work we have done for the last 170 years.”

Runners will pound the pavement on Nov. 24 for the 127th annual Turkey Trot.

To register for the oldest continuously run footrace in the world, click here.