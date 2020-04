BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To get your mind off things for a bit, Big Ditch Brewing Company created a fun contest. Here’s how it works:

The brewery is going to place a “chocolate Hayburner can” in two Hayburner six-packs. The can will be dark brown, unlike the others.

One six-pack will go to the Buffalo area, and the other to Rochester. If you’re lucky enough to find the chocolate can, you win a free case of Hayburner once a month for the entire year.