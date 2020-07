BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Canalside’s newest attraction is launching today.

Buffalo’s largest tiki boat, the “Big Kahuna,” will debut at the Central Wharf Thursday morning.

Spirit of Buffalo says the Big Kahuna Tiki Tours offer fun-filled daily cruises on the Buffalo River, Buffalo Harbor, and Lake Erie.

Aboard the boat, there’s Caribean style music and drinks while maintaining social distancing rules.