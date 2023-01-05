ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registration is open for Parks & Trails New York’s 25th annual Cycle the Erie Canal Tour. The eight-day tour allows cyclists to bike across NYS from Buffalo to Albany taking in the history and canal that transformed America.

Cyclists will pedal between 40 and 60 miles per day, and visit some of Upstate New York’s most iconic attractions, such as the Women’s Rights National Historic Park in Seneca Falls, and Fort Stanwix in Rome, a full-scale fort recreation from the French and Indian War. The tour features the predominantly flat and traffic-free Erie Canalway Trail; the east-west leg of New York State’s longer 750-mile Empire State Trail, which is the longest multi-use trail in the nation and 85% off-road. The tour offers cycling for all ages and abilities. In 2022, 650 cyclists participated spanning from age 10 to 73.

Registration for Cycle the Erie Canal includes

Camping accommodations each evening with restrooms and showers

Eight breakfasts and six dinners

Two refreshment stops daily stocked with fruit, snacks and beverages

SAG support and baggage transport

Daily cue sheets and marked routes

Entertainment and historic presentations every evening

Guided tours of the Canal, historic sites, museums, and other attractions

Shuttles will be available at the beginning and the end of the ride to transport riders and their bicycles for an additional fee. A four-day option is available, with its own optional shuttle. The 400-mile recreational bicycle tour from Buffalo to Albany is scheduled for July 9-16. The registration fee for the full tour is $1,075 for adults and $580 for youths ages 6-17, and $750 for non-cycling participants. For more information on the tour, visit the Cycle the Erie Canal website.