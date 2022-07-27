BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paratransit dependent riders will soon have a seat on the boards of Upstate Transportation Authorities.

The passage of a new bill comes as the NFTA embarks on a study of expanding paratransit service in Western New York.

The study is funded by a grant in the state budget secured by New York State Senator Tim Kennedy.

“What our bill does is in ensure that any individual with a disability has a seat at the table in the decision making process for these transportation authorities,” Sen. Kennedy said.

The legislation now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk to be signed into law.