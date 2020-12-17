Billionaire MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder, gives $8 million grant to Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo says billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given an $8 million grant to the organization.

It’s part of $4.2 billion Scott has given to 384 organizations across the country.

“There has never been a more critical time for our community to work together on solutions to address long-term challenges that hold us all back. We are grateful for the support of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott that will allow us to advance the Community Foundation’s work to connect people, ideas and resources to improve lives in Western New York. During the COVID-19 pandemic, profound inequities and challenges have been compounded and systems have been stretched beyond capacity in providing services to vulnerable populations in Western New York. This grant will complement and enhance existing efforts to ensure a strong recovery for our region while centering race equity and economic mobility.” Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, President and CEO of Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo

Recently, the United Way of Rochester received $20 million from Scott.

Scott was previously married to Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.