ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WIVB) — Bills fans fled to Orchard Park eager to cheer on the team in their first preseason game–and that excitement helped lead the team to a 27-24 victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

“I can tell you, most of us bills fans are excited for the season,” said Joey Pezzino, “This is the first time in a long time that we’re predicted to win the whole thing and the anticipation is killing most of us.”

People across the region loaded up their vans with all the tailgating essentials, as early as 9 a.m. to come out and support the team.

Fans say tailgating is what makes the games special, bringing people together–the buffalo way.

“I always say I could come here without a food or a drink, and I could have anything I wanted” Jack Osler, Orchard Park resident who comes and tailgates with his son, “The people here are so nice.”

“This is the best part about it other than a win, being here with all of our friends, that’s what it’s all about.” said Pezzino.

Now this win will not count toward the regular season record, but many fans feel like a great season is on the horizon. Many fans say this is the year.

“Having Josh Allen bring a Super bowl to Buffalo, which is totally going to happen.” said Pezzino.

“We’re going all the way no doubt no ifs or buts.” Nicole Gargovich hopes, “We may even come home with a big trophy.”

Now this was the first game of three preseason games, with the next one being next Saturday against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium.