BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills defensive end Gregory Rosseau will be out in the community on Buffalo’s East Side on Sunday.

He will be making the appearance at the Northwest Bank on Jefferson Avenue from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Rosseau will address the crowd in attendance and hand out autograph cards to children ages 16 and under as well as photo opportunities for community members. Northwest Bank will also provide giveaways and other prizes. There will also be food provided by Tops Friendly Markets.

Mayor Byron Brown will also be in attendance from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The bank is located at 1228 Jefferson Avenue.