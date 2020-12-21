Bills’ Dion Dawkins gives back to Buffalo community

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Fresh off last night’s win, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is helping those less fortunate in the team’s hometown.

He gave away fresh produce, turkeys and hams for Christmas dinner, along with toys and coats at the Buffalo Police Department’s C-District station today.

He said he wanted to help put smiles on people’s faces this season.

“I’m out here for the community. Buffalo has embraced me with open arms and I’m just going to continue to give my heart out to the city.”

Dion Dawkins, Bills Offensive Tackle

Dion said he teamed up with the organization Rooted in Love, to better the community and spread more joy this season.

